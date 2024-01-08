WATCH: Adam Lowry and Jake McBain exchange knuckles in spirited fight.

In a high-energy clash on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry and the Arizona Coyotes' Jake McBain exchanged blows on the ice. The Jets showcased their firepower on both ends of the ice, extending their points streak to an impressive 12 games with a resounding 6-2 victory.

However, before the offensive showcase took center stage, the second period commenced with a spirited bout between Lowry and McBain. The fisticuffs, erupting just 19 seconds into the period, saw both players exchange solid blows, with Lowry gaining the upper hand, leaving McBain visibly vexed.

The referees had to intervene to stop the fight, which went on for a while. Lowry looked like he got the upper hand, as he looked quick with his hands and landed some blows on McBain.

Beyond the fisticuffs, the Jets' dominance was evident in the game, demonstrating why they hold the league's highest points tally. Mark Scheifele led the offensive charge with two goals, supported by contributions from Vladislav Namestnikov, Cole Perfetti, Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Jets-Coyotes game packed much more beyond Adam Lowry and Jake McBain's fight

Apart from their offense, the Jets' defensive power was also on full display. They held the Coyotes in check for most of the night, allowing only four shots until Nick Schmaltz broke through midway through the second period.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck, recently named to his fourth NHL All-Star game, made 15 saves and played a key role in maintaining Winnipeg's impressive defensive record. He has allowed three goals or fewer in a franchise-record 29 straight games.

Winnipeg's points streak, spanning 12 games, includes a remarkable 10-0-2 record, marking their longest such streak since joining the NHL in 1999-00 as the Atlanta Thrashers. The Jets' well-rounded performance reflects their commitment and depth, with Scheifele noting:

“A lot a lot of good efforts each and every night, and when when some guys don’t have it, other guys pick them up. It’s been it’s been a special ride so far."

On the opposing end, Arizona's Dylan Guenther made a mark on his season debut, scoring in the third period, but it wasn't enough to overcome the relentless Jets. Despite Karel Vejmelka's 29 saves, the Coyotes suffered their third straight loss.