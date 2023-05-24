WATCH: Adin Hill showered with popcorn by angry Dallas Stars fans as Vegas Golden Knights take 3-0 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights netminder Adin Hill made 34 saves, shutting out the Dallas Stars in Game 3 on Tuesday to help his team move one step closer to a spot in the Stanley Cup final. It also marked the first-ever shutout win for the Knights' goalie in the playoffs.

The Western Conference Finals Game 3 was an utter disappointment for Dallas Stars fans at the American Airlines Center. They were frustrated and angry with the lackluster performance of their team.

The frustration from Stars fans reached a crescendo during the end of the second period. Fans started to throw objects on the ice, resulting in officials calling the period off with 21 seconds remaining.

As the Golden Knights returned to the ice to conclude the rest of the second period, netminder Adin Hill was bombarded with popcorn.

Here's the video of the same:

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Tough night at the American Airlines Center. Tough night at the American Airlines Center. 😶 https://t.co/WWEhgKwnV1

The Dallas Stars fans' frustration was obvious, but throwing popcorn on the player at the American Airlines Center was uncalled for and a shambolic act. When asked about the popcorn incident Adin Hill said:

"I guess everything was hitting me tonight"

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski Adin Hill of @GoldenKnights on getting popcorn poured on him by Dallas fans: “I guess everything was hitting me tonight.” Adin Hill of @GoldenKnights on getting popcorn poured on him by Dallas fans: “I guess everything was hitting me tonight.” https://t.co/Dv4jt3mVAi

Adin Hill takes Vegas Golden Knights to cusp of Stanley Cup Finals

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars - Game Three

Adin Hill made 34 saves in the contest and registered his first-ever shutout win in the playoffs. He's riding a five-game winning streak.

Coming into Game 3, Vegas Golden Knights dominated early, with Jonathan Marchessault making it 1-0 at the 1:11 mark. Four minutes later, Ivan Barbashev put the Knights up by two goals, slotting the puck past Jake Oettinger for a powerplay goal.

With less than two minutes later, William Carrier made it 3-0 for the Vegas Golden Knights after he converted an assist from Teddy Blueger for a backhand goal. After conceding three goals within as many minutes, Jake Oettinger was replaced by Scott Wedgewood in the nets for the Stars. The Golden Knights were already 3-0 up before the game headed to the second period.

Alex Pietrangelo made it 4-0 for the Knights at the 8:28 mark of the second period. This was the only goal scored in the second and third periods, resulting in Vegas Golden Knights clinching the game 4-0 to lead the series 3-0.

Adin Hill and the Vegas Golden will hope to sweep the Dallas Stars in Game 4 on Thursday. A win for the Knights will take them to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since their inaugural season in 2017-18.

Poll : 0 votes