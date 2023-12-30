Watch: Alex DeBrincat's heavy blows take down 6'1" defenseman Roman Josi during Red Wings vs. Predators

In a riveting clash between the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators on Friday night, fans witnessed an unexpected showdown as Alex DeBrincat of the Red Wings dropped the gloves against the formidable 6-foot-1 defenseman Roman Josi. The intensity escalated when DeBrincat initiated the confrontation with a powerful hit, setting the stage for a fierce exchange of blows.

During the second period, at the 53-second mark, both players found themselves penalized for their spirited bout. DeBrincat, known for his offensive prowess, showcased a different aspect of his game by engaging in a gritty fight with the seasoned Josi. Despite the size disadvantage, DeBrincat's heavy punches proved decisive, forcing Josi to the ground before the referees intervened.

Expand Tweet

Alex DeBrincat's Gordie Howe hat trick sparks Red Wings' 5-4 overtime triumph over Predators

The Detroit Red Wings emerged triumphant with a 5-4 overtime win against the Nashville Predators. The game's decisive moment unfolded at 2:13 of overtime when Lucas Raymond, assisted by Alex DeBrincat, rifled a shot past Predators goalie Juuse Saros from the slot.

Alex DeBrincat played a central role, achieving a rare Gordie Howe hat trick by contributing a goal, two assists and an impactful physical presence. Jake Walman contributed significantly with two goals and an assist, aiding the Red Wings in turning the tide after a challenging stretch of nine losses in their past 11 games.

The game featured dynamic goal-scoring sequences, including Dylan Larkin's unassisted short-handed goal at 4:02 of the first period. Gustav Nyquist responded for the Predators at 10:43 of the first period, tying the game 1-1. Walman's wrist shot at 19:38 of the first regained the lead for Detroit, only for Nyquist to knot the score again at 11:40 of the second.

Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 3-2 lead at 13:49 of the second, but DeBrincat leveled the score at 3-3 with a goal at 9:29 of the third period. Walman's second of the night at 11:13 made it 4-3 in favor of the Red Wings, setting the stage for a dramatic equalizer by Nyquist at 12:23 of the third.

Raymond's overtime heroics at 2:13 secured the much-needed victory for the Red Wings, providing a thrilling conclusion to a game marked by intensity, lead changes and standout performances.