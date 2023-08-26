IN PHOTOS: Alex DeBrincat's wife Lyndsey enjoys front row seats at Jonas Brothers concert

Lyndsey DeBrincat, wife of Alex DeBrincat, enjoyed an unforgettable evening at the Jonas Brothers concert held at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The concert featured a marathon performance of the Jonas Brothers' five albums.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas graced the stage with unforeseen energy as they performed one album after another. Lyndsey DeBrincat and her friends enjoyed the performance against the backdrop of severe storms and tornado warnings that swept through the state.

Lyndsey DeBrincat's Instagram

Lyndsey DeBrincat's Instagram

Despite the chaos caused by the adverse weather conditions, the Jonas Brothers took the stage promptly at 8:00 p.m. This drew fervent fans into a musical extravaganza that spanned their illustrious discography.

The Little Caesars Arena pulsated with energy as concert-goers immersed themselves in the music, momentarily forgetting the weather outside.

Lyndsey DeBrincat's Instagram

Among the attendees was Lyndsey DeBrincat, who turned thirty and enjoyed the privilege of front-row seats.

Born and raised in Clarkston, Michigan, Lyndsey's roots are deeply entwined with the state. Her mother, Jill Nantau Bice, operates a yard greeting company, while both her siblings proudly hold degrees from Michigan State University.

Lyndsey's academic journey led her to Hillsdale College, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics in 2018. Her proactive nature found expression in her involvement with the college's student activity board and cheerleading squad. Her ambition also took her to Washington, DC, where she interned at the Council for National Policy.

After college, Lyndsey embarked on a career with a Chicago-based event management firm. Her professional journey saw her rise to the role of a project manager and executive assistant at BootayBag.

More on Lyndsey and Alex DeBrincat

Lyndsey's path intertwined with Alex DeBrincat's in 2015, kindling a romantic relationship that transcended distance.

As Alex pursued his professional hockey career, Lyndsey made the move to Chicago to be by his side. In 2017, Alex's talents caught the attention of the Chicago Blackhawks, marking the beginning of his journey in the NHL.

The couple's commitment to each other was sealed in a heartfelt ceremony in Chicago on July 31, 2021. The wedding was graced by Alex DeBrincat's teammates, family members, friends, and other esteemed guests.

Their journey reached another milestone with the announcement of Lyndsey's pregnancy. On May 18, 2022, their son, Archie David DeBrincat, came into the world, adding another layer of joy to their lives.