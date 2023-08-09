WATCH: Alex Ovechkin scores during Danis Zaripov's farewell game

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals took center stage when he scored against the goalkeeper in Danis Zaripov's retirement match.

It was all too easy for him as he has done it all in the NHL.

Team White (Ovechkin's team) won 12-9 in regular time.

Later on, In the second twenty-minute period, Zaripov fulfilled his dream - to play in the same five with his son and brother - and immediately converted a penalty shot. Danis Zaripov converted the transfer from his son Arthur into a goal. It was a special moment for them.

Alex Ovechkin Cup schedule released

Before returning to Washington, DC, this autumn to begin his 19th NHL season, Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin will be keeping himself occupied. Danis Zaripov's farewell game on August 9 had already committed The Great Eight to return to the ice, and now it has been revealed that he will lace up his skates once again three days later to compete in a game on the last day of the Ovechkin Cup.

The Ovechkin Cup event at the Vladimir Petrov Arena in Krasnogorsk, which is a week long, was founded in 2018, and teams from all over Russia come to participate. The Moscow Ministry of Sports confirmed Ovi's presence on the ice for the team "Hockey Legends" on its social media platforms. The group, which also includes Evgeni Malkin, Ilya Kovalchuk, and Alexander Mogilny, will compete against a group of "sports bloggers" to finish the week.

The tournament's preliminary rounds will take place from August 7 through August 11 while the Finals as well as Ovechkin's game will take place on August 12. Children from top hockey schools and academies in the nation will make up the 12 competing teams.

Along with SKA-Strelna, Traktor, CSKA, Salavat Yulaev, Avangard, Ak Bars, Lokomotiv-2004, Spartak, Vityaz, Balashikha, and Atlant, we will also get to see Alexander Ovechkin's old mater Dynamo.

Ovechkin got a jump start when he was watching some kid's hockey on Thursday in a Capitals tracksuit; he was seen providing some coaching.

The week's on-ice competition will take place in conjunction with Ovechkin's eSports hockey competition, which has a one million ruble prize pool. On August 12, the tournament's championship game will also take place inside the arena. The winners of the finals will receive financial awards as well as the opportunity to play video games with Alex Ovechkin.