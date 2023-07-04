WATCH: Anaheim Ducks prospects recommend their favorite Taylor Swift songs

Anaheim Ducks prospects are not only skilled on the ice but also have a taste for music, specifically Taylor Swift's songs. During the team's annual prospect Development Camp held at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif., the young players were asked to share their favorite Taylor Swift tracks. The camp began on July 3 and will run until July 7, providing an opportunity for the prospects to showcase their skills and bond as a team.

As the prospects wrapped up their practice sessions, they were approached and asked to reveal their preferred Taylor Swift song. The Anaheim Ducks team captured their responses in a video shared on their Twitter account, giving fans a glimpse into the players' musical preferences. While some players had similar choices, there were also a few unique picks that stood out.

Leo Carlsson, the Anaheim Ducks' second-overall selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, surprised fans by naming "Bad Blood" as his favorite Taylor Swift song. Carlsson's selection reflects his inclination towards Swift's more energetic and edgy tracks.

Interestingly, one song emerged as a clear favorite among the prospects: "22". Many players enthusiastically mentioned this upbeat and catchy tune as their top choice, highlighting its popularity among the group.

I don’t know about you, but our prospects are feeling 22.



#FlyTogether What's your favorite Taylor Swift song?

Other players had their own personal favorites, Some prospects named Swift's iconic "Love Story," while others mentioned songs like "Never Getting Back Together" and more. Taylor Swift's discography is indeed full of musical hits and her music resonates with music fans of every age.

The Anaheim Ducks prospects' enthusiasm for Taylor Swift's music adds a lighthearted and fun aspect to the intense training and development camp.

More about Anaheim Ducks' annual Prospect Development Camp

This year's Development Camp showcases a talented group of players, including Leo Carlsson, the Ducks' key selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Additionally, all nine of Anaheim's selections from the 2023 draft will be participating, along with the three Defenseman of the Year winners from the 2022-23 OHL, QMJHL, and WHL seasons. The roster consists of 17 forwards, 11 defensemen, and four goaltenders, with a majority of them being Anaheim draft picks.

The camp will conclude with an exciting 3-on-3 scrimmage on Friday, July 7 at 12 p.m. at FivePoint Arena. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to catch a full practice session from 11:10-11:40 a.m. at both FivePoint Arena and Rink 3.

Following the scrimmage, fans will have the unique opportunity to meet and interact with all the Ducks prospects in attendance, including photo opportunities and autograph signings, which will take place inside FivePoint Arena on the upper concourse.

