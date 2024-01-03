WATCH: Andreas Englund and Simon Benoit chuck knuckles during Kings vs Leafs clash

Andreas Englund and Simon Benoit engaged in a fierce bout during the heated clash between the Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The moment unfolded at 10:43 in the third period. Andreas Englund, fueled by retribution after Benoit's hit on Lizotte, added an extra layer of personal stakes to the moment.

With gloves dropped, Englund and Benoit wasted no time exchanging heavy punches to the face. The physicality escalated when Benoit's helmet was knocked off, exposing him to Englund's hard-hitting blows. The two players continued to trade fierce shots, creating a palpable tension on the ice.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the intensity reached its peak, both players eventually lost their footing and tumbled to the ground. The referees swiftly intervened to separate the combatants and restore order on the ice. The crowd also erupted in a mix of cheers and gasps..

The referees handed out punishments, with Benoit and Englund each receiving a five-minute penalty for fighting.

Andreas Englund's fierce on-ice battles define LA Kings' current season

In the opening month of the current season, Andreas Englund emerged as a central figure in two thrilling on-ice clashes, showcasing his unyielding spirit and leaving an indelible mark on the early stages of the campaign.

The first fiery confrontation unfolded against the Boston Bruins, where Englund and Trent Frederic engaged in a pulsating second-period showdown. With the clock ticking down and the Bruins leading 2-1, the duo traded powerful blows, escalating the tension as Englund's helmet was forcefully dislodged.

The intense five-minute and 11-second exchange became a focal point of the game, captivating fans with its raw intensity and high-stakes energy.

Expand Tweet

In a subsequent matchup against the Knights, Andreas Englund found himself in another electrifying fistfight, this time against the formidable Nicolas Hague. With the score at 2-1 in the second period, tensions reached a boiling point, which then led to a dramatic altercation. Englund, facing Hague, demonstrated resilience, holding his own in the fight.

Expand Tweet

These thrilling exchanges have undeniably become highlights of the season for Englund, be it for good or bad.