Watch: Auston Matthews makes Mexican Maple Leafs fan's day by gifting him stick after season's 2nd hat-trick in 7-4 win

During the Toronto Maple Leafs' thrilling 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild, star player Auston Matthews showcased not only his exceptional skills on the ice but also his compassionate side. Matthews made a young Mexican Maple Leafs fan's day by gifting him a game-used stick.

This young man had already stood out throughout the game by proudly displaying his Mexican heritage through a captivating outfit and a carefully crafted sign. Both these gestures of fanhood didn't go unnoticed by the Maple Leafs sensation. Matthews was quick to spot the young fan's enthusiasm and wanted to make sure he left with a cherished memory.

Matthews said:

"I gave him the first-star stick, he had a nice little get up and nice sign so I’m glad I caught him there."

However, the heartwarming exchange wasn't without a small hiccup. When Matthews tossed the stick over the glass, it was snatched up by an older man in the crowd. Nevertheless, Matthews proved his dedication to making this young fan's day special. He didn't just skate away; instead, he made sure that the stick reached its intended recipient.

One particularly poignant moment during this encounter was the visible shake of Matthews' head. The gesture could have been directed at the individual who had momentarily attempted to take the stick away from the young fan. It was a clear sign of disapproval for such behavior and a heartfelt affirmation of Matthews' commitment to ensuring that this young supporter received the stick.

A look at Auston Matthews's NHL career

Auston Matthews, the first overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, emerged as a potential franchise player because of his exceptional talent. He idolized players from the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, drawing inspiration from Shane Doan and Daniel Briere.

His journey to the NHL was unconventional, as he opted for a one-and-done season in Switzerland with the ZSC Lions instead of major junior or college hockey.

In his 2016 NHL debut, Auston Matthews made history by becoming the first player in the modern era to score four goals in his first game. His outstanding performance during the 2021-22 season led to him receiving the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player, making him the first Maple Leafs player to win the award since the 1954-55 season.