WATCH: Auston Matthews shares an intimate moment with his father after Toronto Maple Leafs' Game 6 victory

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews was one of the goal scorers to help the team advance to the second round for the first time since 2004 in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Matthews' goal came 13:47 into the second period after he converted a pass from TJ Brodie into the back of the net to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead. Steven Stamkos tied the game in the third period, forcing overtime. John Tavares' wrist shot goal at the 4:36 mark of OT secured the series for the Leafs.

Everyone who had come to support the Leafs at the Amalie Arena jumped out of their seats in joy and celebration. Brian Matthews, Auston Matthews' father, was also present at the game. He jumped out of his seat as the Leafs won, and he was overjoyed with the victory on Saturday.

Auston Matthews went into the stands and hugged his father shortly after the game. Watch the video below:

Auston Matthews shared thoughts about the mood before the OT

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning series featured a total of three overtime thrillers. All three OT games occurred at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, and interestingly, the Leafs came out victorious in all of them.

Before Game 6 moved into overtime on Saturday, Auston Matthews spoke to the media and shared the mood of the players.

He said (via Mapleleafshotstove):

"Pretty upbeat. A lot of talk, a lot of chatter in here & just the confidence within the group that these are the moments we play for, we live for & it just takes one shot & somebody was going to go get it. That was really all that was said"

He further spoke about the feelings and emotions after the puck went into the net in overtime. Matthews also emphasized that the journey is not over yet and it is going to be even harder from here:

"It is a great feeling. It is a monkey off the back for a lot of us that have been here for quite a long time. It is something that we will enjoy tonight, but this is step one in a long journey we are trying to be on. It only gets harder from here."

Matthews has been exceptional for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the series. He's played in all six games and has managed to accumulate nine points (five goals and four assists).

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face either the Boston Bruins or the Florida Panthers in Game 2.

