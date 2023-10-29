Watch: Avs' defensive star Cale Makar exits after collision with Sabres' winger Kyle Okposo

In a tense matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres, the game took a concerning turn because Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar had to exit the ice due to an unfortunate collision with Sabres winger Kyle Okposo.

The incident occurred during the second period of the Sunday afternoon game. Makar, known for his skills in the defensive zone, took a shot from Okposo, but things quickly went south as he lost an edge on the ice. This led to an awkward collision with the boards, causing significant worry for fans, teammates and coaches.

Expand Tweet

Makar, showing remarkable resilience, tried to catch his breath after the fall. The hit was awkward and concerning, with his legs twisting at an unfortunate angle. Despite the alarming nature of the incident, the referees opted not to call a penalty, a decision that raised eyebrows.

Later, Makar rejoined the game, as reported by Peter Baugh of The Athletic, evading the probability of a severe injury.

Expand Tweet

Star player Nathan MacKinnon also found himself on the wrong side of the referees' decision, receiving a two-minute penalty and a 10-minute misconduct surmounting pressure on Avalanche.

As the game progressed, the Colorado Avalanche, aiming to bounce back from their first loss of the season against Pittsburgh, found themselves trailing the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 after two periods. The Sabres, led by one goal each from Tyson Jost, Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka, maintained their lead, leaving the Avalanche with a challenging task in the third period.

The Colorado Avalanche looked to regroup and mount a comeback, but ultimately, Rasmus Dahlin scored one more goal to secure a win for the Sabres with a score of 4-0.

More on Cale Makar's professional NHL career

Makar has had an impressive and eventful NHL career. He debuted with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs and became the first defenseman to score a playoff goal in his NHL debut.

He continued to shine in the regular season, earning accolades like being named a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist and setting records for rookie defensemen. In 2021, he signed a significant contract extension with the Avalanche.

The 2021-22 season saw Makar's exceptional performance, breaking records for goals by a defenseman in a single season and earning him the James Norris Memorial Trophy. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, he led his team to victory and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' most valuable player.

However, his 2022-23 season had its ups and downs, with notable achievements and a one-game suspension due to a controversial hit in the playoffs.