Watch: Behind the scenes footage from Cole Caufield's Las Vegas media day revealed

Cole Caufield, an emerging star for the Montreal Canadiens, was recently in Vegas for his media day, which began with the Hollywood clicker and his million-dollar smile.

Caufield's media day in Vegas had several worthy moments throughout his interactions with various people that would surely delight hockey fans. One of the best moments was when Caufield met Connor Bedard and asked him to check his hockey stick.

Watch Cole Caufield's behind-the-scenes video from his Vegas media day below:

Caufield has had a good preseason for the Habs. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in as many games. He and the Canadiens will wrap up their preseason campaign at home in the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, October 7.

The puck will drop at 7 P.M. ET.

Cole Caufield's NHL stats

Montreal Canadiens v New York Islanders

Caufield began his collegiate hockey career with the Wisconsin Badgers of the NCAA and played there from 2019-21. In his rookie year, the 22-year-old tallied up an impressive 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in as many games.

His professional career highlight occurred in 2019 when the Montreal Canadiens drafted him No. 15 in the 2019 NHL draft. He made his debut in a game against the Calgary Flames, which the Canadiens won 2-1 in the 2020-21 season.

He's been with the Canadiens for the last three seasons. Caufiled has recorded 84 points through 53 goals and 31 assists in 123 games. In the 2021-22 season, the 22-year-old had a career-high campaign, recording 43 points (23 goals and 20 assists) in 67 games.