Watch: Bobby McMann's massive hit on Pavel Mintyukov urges Ilya Lyubushkin to chuck knuckles with Leafs forward

Was Bobby McMann's penalty too much? In a game that started as a scoreless battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks, the Honda Center witnessed a sudden eruption of intensity in the second period, fueled by a massive hit and subsequent fight between Ilya Lyubushkin and Bobby McMann.

Expand Tweet

Around the halfway mark of the second period, with both teams trapped in a defensive struggle, Bobby McMann delivered a thunderous hit on Pavel Mintyukov, sending him crashing into the boards. The bone-jarring impact caught the attention of Lyubushkin, who took immediate exception to the hit on his teammate.

Lyubushkin wasted no time, engaging in a heated exchange with McMann right in front of the Honda Center crowd. The altercation quickly escalated, resulting in both players grappling fiercely before tumbling to the ice.

The aftermath of the skirmish raised questions among fans as McMann, who was deemed responsible for the hit that led to the scuffle, received a match penalty. The nature of the hit itself became a point of contention among fans, with some Toronto Maple Leafs fans arguing that it was a shoulder-to-shoulder collision, questioning the validity of McMann's match penalty.

On the other hand, Ilya Lyubushkin found himself on the wrong side of the penalty sheet as well. The Leafs' defenseman was handed a total of 17 minutes in penalties, including a fighting major, an instigator penalty and a 10-minute misconduct. The unfortunate turn of events for the Maple Leafs didn't end with the fight. The Ducks capitalized on the ensuing power play, with Frank Vatrano netting a shorthanded goal to break the scoreless deadlock and give Anaheim a crucial lead halfway through the contest.

Chronicling Bobby McMann's journey to the NHL for Toronto Maple Leafs

Bobby McMann is one of the few NHL players who went undrafted and grinded his to the NHL and currently plays a role in the bottom six for the Toronto Maple Leafs. McMann gained notoriety playing for the Colgate Raiders in the NCAA, however, was never drafted. After his college career, McMann signed a minor league deal with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in 2021.

McMann's production improved with the Marlies, and on Jan. 8, 2023, McMann was named the AHL's Player of the Week after scoring six points in three games. Two days later, McMann was called up to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Even through battling injuries for the past season, McMann has been able to carve out a role with the Maple Leafs.