Watch: Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers create chaos as brawl erupts in third period

In the third period of Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers, defenseman Charlie McAvoy took a hard hit on Anton Lundell on center ice, causing a commotion in front of the Panthers' bench. The Bruins were leading 4-0 at the time, with only seven minutes remaining.

The hit was clean, but Lundell was slow to get up, and his teammates immediately took exception to the play. Several Panthers players tried to get at McAvoy, though the referees quickly intervened.

Despite the Panthers' frustration, the hit was a textbook example of a clean, hard check. McAvoy used his body to separate Lundell from the puck, and there was no head contact or other dangerous element to the hit.

The Bruins secured a 4-2 victory against the Panthers as they dominated the game from start to finish.

With McAvoy leading the way, the Boston Bruins look poised for a deep playoff run this season.

Boston Bruins secure 4-2 win over Florida Panthers in Game 3 of playoff series

In Game 3 of the playoff series between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers, the Bruins, who had home-ice advantage, got off to a good start when Tyler Hall scored with a snap shot at the 2:26 mark of the first period. Charlie Coyle extended their lead to 2-0 with a tip-in shot in the second period at the 6:00 mark.

The Bruins continued to apply pressure on the Panthers and were rewarded with two more goals in the third period. David Pastrnak scored at the 8:32 mark, followed by Nick Foligno at the 11:45 mark, giving the Bruins a comfortable lead. However, the Panthers refused to give up and managed to half the deficit in the third period. Gustav Forsling scored at the 14:21 mark, and Sam Reinhart found the back of the net at the 19:10 mark.

Despite the Panthers' late push, the Bruins held on to their lead and secured the win. Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark made 29 saves on the night, and the defense held strong throughout the game. The Panthers, who were confident after their Game 2 win, will now need to regroup and find a way to overcome the Bruins' momentum in the next game.

It was an intense and exciting game, with both teams giving it their all. The series now stands at 2-1 in favor of the Bruins, with the Panthers looking to even things up in the upcoming Game 4.

