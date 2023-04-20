WATCH: Boston Bruins' Tomas Nosek and Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk chirping at each other - "You f**king loser"

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers' playoff series took a heated turn on Wednesday night during Game 2 at TD Garden. Tempers flared in the final minutes of the game, as Tomas Nosek delivered a high hit on Panthers center Eric Staal, with just under two minutes left in the game.

Although Nosek was not penalized for the hit, Staal was clearly upset and confronted Nosek during a stoppage of play seconds later. The exchange was picked up by a hot mic on ESPN's broadcast and was not for the faint of heart.

Staal condemned Nosek for the high hit, calling him a "loser" and telling him that it was not a clean hit. Nosek denied any wrongdoing, stating that he barely touched Staal. Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk also got involved in the heated exchange. Apparently, they were chirping at each other:

The incident left many fans wondering if Nosek would face any repercussions from the NHL.

It's unclear if Nosek will be able to play in Game 3 on Friday in Florida, as a call from the NHL regarding a possible suspension seems probable. If Nosek is unable to go, it will force Jim Montgomery to make a lineup change for the Boston Bruins' pivotal first road playoff game.

Serious heated arguments are common during playoff games, especially when tensions are already high due to the nature of the series. Although it's important to take action on such hits considering player safety and the NHL's role in ensuring that players are protected from dangerous hits.

Regardless of the outcome, it's likely that we'll see a different-looking Boston Bruins lineup for Game 3. Whether Nosek is in the lineup or not, the Bruins will need to regroup and refocus in order to secure a crucial win on the road and take control of the series. At this point, such a bad performance is not expected from the team.

Boston Bruins fans blame 'President's Trophy Curse'

The Florida Panthers won on Wednesday night in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Despite being down 1-0 in the series, the Panthers came out strong and defeated the Bruins 6-3 at TD Garden, tying the series at 1-1.

The Boston Bruins, on the other hand, were left reeling after the loss. The Black and Gold Army of Boston was visibly unhappy with their team's performance, and many expressed concerns about the 'President's Trophy Curse'.

The curse refers to the fact that only eight of the 35 teams who have won the Presidents' Trophy have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. Will the curse strike again?

