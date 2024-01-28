Watch: Brady Tkachuk steps up for Tim Stutzle by dropping the gloves against Connor Mackey during Sens vs. Rangers.

Brady Tkachuk, the captain of the Ottawa Senators, became a focal point in a recent match against the New York Rangers, where the game took an unforeseen twist fueled by heightened emotions on the ice.

Tkachuk found himself at the forefront of the action, taking a stand to protect his teammate Tim Stutzle. The incident unfolded following a substantial hit on Stutzle, delivered by Connor Mackey, a defenseman for the New York Rangers.

The incident unfolded when Mackey's powerful hit on Stutzle prompted Tkachuk to take matters into his own hands. Tkachuk and Mackey engaged in a physical confrontation, dropping the gloves in the heat of the moment. The intensity of the situation escalated as the two players exchanged punches on the ice rink.

As the altercation reached its climax, both Tkachuk and Mackey tumbled to the ice in a collision of bodies.

Expand Tweet

Amidst the rough play, Tkachuk managed to make a significant impact on the scoreboard as well. Taking advantage of an opportunity, he capitalized on a feed from Claude Giroux. With a deft move, he sent the puck through the five-hole on the backhand, not only opening the scoring for the Senators but also contributing to a milestone moment for Giroux—his 700th NHL assist.

New York Rangers secure 7-2 victory over Ottawa Senators led by Brady Tkachuk

The New York Rangers dominated the Ottawa Senators with a 7-2 victory on Saturday night. Artemi Panarin led the charge with a goal and two assists, contributing to the Rangers' seven unanswered goals. Goalie Jonathan Quick ended his five-game losing streak with 29 saves. Coach Peter Laviolette reached a milestone, tying Al Arbour for seventh place in NHL history with 782 career wins.

The Rangers, now 9-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games, head into the All-Star break leading the Metropolitan Division. Six players earned multiple points in this strong performance.

Although the Senators started well with goals from Brady Tkachuk and Jakob Chychrun, they faltered in the second period. Joonas Korpisalo was pulled after allowing four goals, and Mads Sogaard gave up two more.

The Rangers' scoring spree included goals from Alexis Lafreniere, Chris Kreider, Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Blake Wheeler, and Kaapo Kakko. Mika Zibanejad marked his 500th point with the Rangers.

The Senators, riding a five-game point streak entering the game, had a lackluster third period, sealing their defeat. Panarin and Kakko added an empty-net goal and a late goal, respectively, as the Rangers closed the game decisively.