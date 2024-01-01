WATCH: Brady Tkachuk unleashes plethora of big punches on Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin

In a heated third-period clash between the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, Ottawa left wing Brady Tkachuk showcased his aggressive prowess, unleashing a barrage of heavy blows on Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

The intense exchange unfolded as Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg lay in his crease. At the 12:28 mark, the skirmish reached its peak, culminating in penalties for both Tkachuk and Dahlin.

Tkachuk, known for his physical style of play, received a two-minute penalty for roughing Dahlin while the Sabres' defenseman earned a two-minute penalty for his retaliatory actions.

The altercation drew swift intervention from referees and other players on the ice, aiming to quell the escalating confrontation.

As the dust settled and penalties were served, the clash between Brady Tkachuk and Rasmus Dahlin added a fiery chapter to the longstanding rivalry between the Senators and the Sabres.

Brady Tkachuk's Senators beat Sabres in emphatic win

Goaltender Anton Forsberg stole the spotlight with 45 saves, guiding the Ottawa Senators to a commanding 5-1 victory over Brady Tkachuk's Buffalo Sabres at the Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

Zack MacEwen and Mark Kastelic contributed with their first goals of the season. Defenseman Thomas Chabot marked his return with two assists after a 12-game absence due to a fractured tibia.

The Senators took an early lead through Jakob Chychrun, who netted a power-play goal at 6:51 of the first period. MacEwen doubled the advantage at 12:38 with a slap shot from the right circle before the Sabres' Tage Thompson reduced arrears.

In the second period, Dominik Kubalik extended the Senators' lead, displaying finesse in a rush play. Kastelic redirected a shot from Erik Brannstrom to make it 4-1 at 19:44. Artem Zub sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the third period, securing the Senators' emphatic victory.

The Sabres, without coach Don Granato due to illness for the second straight game, faced a challenging night under interim coach Seth Appert, with goaltender Devon Levi making 26 saves.

The Senators, meanwhile, improved to 3-1-0 in their last four games while the Sabres have struggled, going 1-2-1 in the same period.