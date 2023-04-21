WATCH: Brandon Tanev blows kiss to Colorado Avalanche fan after scoring to put Kraken up 2-0 early in Game 2

Brandon Tanev's blowing of a kiss to a Colorado Avalanche fan after scoring the Kraken's second goal in game two of the first round was a bold move, to say the least. However, it was one that perfectly encapsulated the Kraken's confidence and momentum in the playoffs.

The Kraken came into the playoffs as the first wild card in the Western Conference with 100 points, while the Avalanche won the Central Division with 109 points. Despite being the underdogs, the Kraken won the first game of the series 3-1 in Ball Arena, setting the tone for what would become a dominant performance in game two.

Tanev's goal came six and a half minutes into the first period. After winning Game One handily, the Kraken put the pressure on the Colorado Avalanche early on. Justin Schultz scored just two minutes into the game. Brandon Tanev was next.

Yanni Gourde won a puck battle on the board in the offensive zone after dumping in the puck. Gourde freed the puck, passed it out to open the ice where a streaking Tanev entered the zone and fired past Avalanche goalie Alex Goergiev to go up by two scores.

But it wasn't just the goal that was impressive; it was Brandon Tanev's celebration that really got people talking. After scoring, Tanev blew a kiss to the Avalanche fans, taunting them and adding insult to injury. It was a risky move, but it spoke to the Kraken's confidence and swagger, which has been a hallmark of their playoff run so far.

Tanev's kiss was also a reminder of the intense emotions that come with playoff hockey. The playoffs are a time when players are at their most passionate and competitive, and sometimes that passion spills over into something that may be seen as disrespectful or unsportsmanlike.

The Kraken's dominant performance in the first two games of the series is a testament to their team's skill and determination. They have shown that they can compete with the best teams in the league and that they are not to be underestimated. Tanev's kiss may have ruffled some feathers, but it was a fitting symbol of the Kraken's confidence and momentum as they look to continue their playoff run.

Brandon Tanev's blowing of a kiss to the Avalanche fans after scoring the Kraken's second goal in game two of the first round was a bold move that perfectly captured the Kraken's confidence and momentum in the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if that confidence continues to display on the ice.

