Watch: Brendan Lemieux catches Sam Carrick with multiple punches during Canes vs Ducks clash

In the clash between the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, things got intense when Sam Carrick and Brendan Lemieux had a heated fight. Fans were on the edge of their seats watching these two players go at it with a lot of energy.

The altercation unfolded in the second period when Carrick delivered a forceful hit on Jack Drury along the sidewall, prompting an immediate response from Lemieux. The gloves dropped, and both players exchanged punches in a heated display of on-ice intensity.

Lemieux, donning the Hurricanes logo, managed to land a series of powerful blows on Carrick, whose helmet came off amidst the chaos. The exchange of fists continued until both players lost their balance, tumbling to the ice just as the referees stepped in to halt the confrontation.

The official penalties were swift, with Carrick and Lemieux each receiving a five-minute penalty for fighting at the 5:16 mark of the second period. The explosive clash showcased the physicality and passion that hockey fans crave, leaving an indelible mark on the game and setting the stage for a riveting matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Brendan Lemieux makes waves with controversial style and impactful debut season

In his inaugural season with the Hurricanes, Brendan Lemieux has made a notable impact, featuring in 14 games with a commendable performance of two goals and one assist. The seasoned forward, hailing his father as his paramount role model, has patterned his play after the renowned agitator Claude Lemieux, known for his gritty style both on and off the ice.

Brendan Lemieux's on-ice demeanor has been a subject of both praise and criticism. Embracing his role as an agitator, he has adeptly coerced opponents into taking penalties, showcasing a natural flair for agitation that he believes is integral to the game. However, some detractors argue that his focus on cultivating an aggressive playing style has overshadowed offensive production. Over 109 games with the Rangers, Lemieux tallied a modest 11 goals and 31 points, prompting scrutiny from certain sportswriters.

Lemieux's combative style has not only drawn penalties but also ignited controversy. A biting incident during a game led Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk to label Lemieux as "gutless" and a "complete brickhead." Despite the polarizing opinions, Lemieux's presence on the ice continues to be a talking point, adding an intriguing dynamic to his contributions in the ongoing NHL season.