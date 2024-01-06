WATCH: Brendan Smith's hit on Connor Bedard sparks Nick Foligno to drop the gloves in the second period of Devils vs Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks' matchup against the New Jersey Devils got violent when a hit from Brendan Smith sent Connor Bedard to the locker room with a visible injury. Following the hit, a fierce fight ensued in the following period between Nick Foligno and Brendan Smith.

Five minutes into the second period, Nick Foligno, captain of the Blackhawks, was tagging Brendan Smith for the massive hit on Bedard. The tension that had been brewing since the first-period incident reached its boiling point as Foligno and Smith ended up fighting for more than a minute in one of the longest fights of the season.

The fight unfolded as both players exchanged not only punches, but also fistfuls of jerseys. The physical altercation lasted for over a minute. The referees, eventually intervened to separate the players.

Bedard, just hours before the game, had been in high spirits discussing his nomination as the Blackhawks' representative to the All-Star Game. Bedard hopes to be the youngest NHL player ever to play in the game. If Bedard can get healthy in time for the All-Star Game he will be sure to make history.

The Blackhawks now face the challenge of regaining their focus and composure in the remainder of the game, while also worrying the implications for Bedard's All-Star participation and future contributions to the team.

Connor Bedard becomes sixth 18-year-old to make an All-Star Game

Connor Bedard's selection places him in an elite group of just six 18-year-olds chosen to play in an NHL All-Star Game. He now finds place in a list that includes NHL legends like Steve Yzerman, Patrik Laine, and Aaron Ekblad.

"It's exciting," Bedard said before the Blackhawks faced the New Jersey Devils on Friday. "It's something you watch growing up. Seeing the list of guys going, it should be fun. I don't think about being the youngest too much; it's just exciting to be a part of it."

Blackhawks HC Luke Richardson emphasized the importance of the experience for Bedard's growth.

"It's a great experience for him," Richardson noted. "I know he trains with some of these guys, the stars, in the summer, but to go and perform in a high-profile event with the NHL."