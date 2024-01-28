Watch: Bruins' Linus Ullmark trips over after light contact from Flyers' Scott Laughton

In a recent game between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers, goaltender Linus Ullmark found himself in an unexpected and somewhat comical situation.

The incident occurred when Flyers' forward Scott Laughton, at full speed and focused on the puck, accidentally collided with Ullmark, causing the Bruins' netminder to trip over. This unexpected contact led to a penalty against Laughton, giving the Bruins a two-man advantage for 27 seconds at 8:34.

Despite the lighthearted mishap, Ullmark fortunately escaped the incident without any injuries. The Bruins went on to secure a convincing 6-2 victory over the Flyers, with Ullmark facing 37 shots and making an impressive 35 saves, boasting a remarkable .946 save percentage.

Ullmark's performance throughout the game showcased his keen eye, holding off the Flyers until late in the second period while the Bruins built a commanding 5-0 lead. This win marked Ullmark's 15th victory of the season in the 23 games he has started.

The 30-year-old netminder, who recently returned from a lower-body injury, has won two of his three starts, allowing nine goals on 91 shots over that span. For the season, Ullmark boasts a solid 15-6-2 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and an impressive .915 save percentage.

NHL fans react to Linus Ullmark and Scott Laughton's collision

The Linus Ullmark incident gained significant traction on X (formerly Twitter), where Flyers Clips shared a video of the play, accompanied by a caption that read:

"Terrifying scene here in Philadelphia. Linus Ullmark has been sniped."

The dramatic language used in the caption added an element of suspense, prompting fans to share their reactions to the play. One fan humorously remarked:

"That'll leave a null mark."

Another fan offered a different perspective, stating:

"It's a flop but he clearly tripped him."

A third fan expressed disagreement with the interpretation of the play, commenting:

"Bruins broadcast was calling this the easiest penalty ever called. Was clearly a dive."

The incident between Scott Laughton and Linus Ullmark sparked lively discussions among NHL fans on X.

Bruins win 6-2 on the back of a scintillating David Pastrnak performance

The Boston Bruins dominated the Philadelphia Flyers in a 6-2 victory before the NHL All-Star break. David Pastrnak, with two goals and an assist, highlighted the Bruins' performance.

Pastrnak's exceptional play against the Flyers saw him score his 33rd goal of the season and reach a team-best of 72 points. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery praised Pastrnak as a "game-breaker" to reporters and called him a key factor in close games.