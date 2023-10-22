Watch: Bruins' Trent Frederic mic'd up as he instigates fight with LA Kings' Andreas Englund

One moment that stood out during a recent game between the Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins was when Boston's Trent Frederic initiated a fight with LA's Andreas Englund.

This incident added another level of intensity and competition among players during the match.

Trent Frederic instigates a fight

Trent Frederic, known for his physical style of play, was seen engaging with Englund, a defenseman from the Kings. Their interaction was captured live and provided a raw glimpse into the competitive and fierce spirit of competition between players.

The fact that Trent Frederic was mic'd up during this incident made it all the more engaging for the fans, offering them a unique perspective on the game.

Expand Tweet

Even with their altercation, both teams played in good spirits, with mutual respect shown between themselves and each other. When Trent Frederic and Andreas Englund engaged in a heated exchange, they didn't overshadow their sportsmanship, which underlies sport.

It provided an intriguing view into the on-ice dynamics that often go unseen, adding an extra level of excitement and appeal to this fascinating sport.

Recap: Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2. The Boston Bruins played an impressive game and remained unbeaten, thanks to some extraordinary performances by key players in their lineup.

Brad Marchand scored twice, playing an integral part in leading his team to victory. Marchand's 15-year career marks yet another occasion where he has scored one or more points in each of Boston's first four games.

He scored both of Boston's goals. He also provided an assist during the first period.

David Pastrnak, another star player for the Bruins, recorded three points and became one of only 21 Boston players since 1993 to score goals in all four opening-round contests.

Pastrnak, who led the league with 61 goals last season, registered one goal and two assists during this game. He's off to an impressive start with five goals and eight points already.

Morgan Geekie scored the game-winner for the Bruins, who are off to their first 4-0 start since 1990-91.

Meanwhile, Anze Kopitar played in his 1,297th career game for Los Angeles, surpassing Dustin Brown for the most games played in franchise history.

Los Angeles' Alex Laferriere scored his inaugural NHL goal to knot things up at one in the second period, before Geekie and Marchand scored within 48 seconds to give Boston an early advantage. Carl Grundstrum scored a power-play goal in the late third period for the Angels.