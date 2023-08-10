In a whirlwind of enchantment and elegance, behind-the-scenes footage from the fairytale wedding of none other than NHL star Mitch Marner has taken the internet by storm. The footage, capturing heartwarming moments from the celebration, has ignited a wave of excitement and admiration among fans and enthusiasts alike.

The Toronto Maple Leafs alternate captain recently tied the knot with his long-term lover, Stephanie LaChance, who was tagged in a video posted on Instagram on August 10, 2023. The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by a number of athletes, celebrities, and close friends of the couple.

As the BTS clips showcase, the event was not just a union of two souls but a spectacular social gathering that brought together people from diverse spheres, all in the name of celebrating Mitch Marner and Stephanie LaChance's journey into marital bliss.

Distinguished attendees at the wedding encompassed prominent members of the Maple Leafs roster, such as Jake Muzzin, Kyle Clifford, Matt Martin, Jake Gardiner, Justin Holl, and Tyler Bozak. The guest list was further embellished by the presence of other luminaries within the hockey realm, including Nazem Kadri, Connor Carrick, Zach Bogosian, James van Riemsdyk, and Connor Brown.

The social media post allowed Marner fans to see the heartwarming moments from the vow exchange. It also showcased the couple sharing adorable moments with family and friends before the wedding and at the post-wedding celebration.

While the wedding itself was a stunning spectacle, the candid moments caught on camera truly stole the show. From the nervous yet endearing pre-ceremony jitters to the tearful moments from Mitch Marner as a groom after seeing Stephanie in her wedding gown, the video went viral among NHL fans.

Who is Mitch Marner’s wife, Stephanie LaChance?

Stephanie LaChance is the newly-wed wife of star NHL winger Mitch Marner. LaChance stands as a prominent figure in Canadian politics, exemplifying her commitment as the duly elected member of Parliament for Bellechasse within the Quebec National Assembly since both the 2018 and 2022 provincial elections.

Within the ranks of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, she assumes the position of Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister responsible for Government Administration and President of the Treasury Board.

Moreover, LaChance’s role as the Vice-President of the Delegation of the National Assembly for Relations with the Wallonia-Brussels Federation since February 2023 illustrates her active involvement in fostering international relationships. Mitch Marner’s wife has been a valued member of the Commission for Health and Social Services since December 2022.