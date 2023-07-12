WATCH: BTS of making Montreal Canadiens bespoke denim jacket for David Reinbacher

The 2023 NHL Draft held in Nashville was a momentous occasion for 18-year-old David Reinbacher. Being called as the fifth overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens was a dream come true for him. However, the draft night held more surprises for Reinbacher.

Backstage at Bridgestone Arena, the Canadiens presented him with a unique and personalized gift—a custom denim jacket. This jacket was not just any ordinary piece of clothing; it was a symbol of Reinbacher's connection to both Montreal and Nashville.

The denim jacket, designed as a collaboration between the Canadiens and local artist Gabrielle Goodwin, aimed to capture the essence of both cities. Goodwin, the proprietor of Denim Canvas Nashville, had previously worked with the Canadiens during their Moms' Trip. But this project was even more ambitious, taking over 15 hours to complete. The jacket featured a mix of Montreal Canadiens and Nashville imagery, combining elements from both cultures.

The fabric of the jacket was adorned with various symbols representing Montreal and Quebec, such as Canadiens logos, Quebec flags, bagels, and even Youppi!'s eyes. These elements celebrated the rich cultural heritage of La Belle province.

At the same time, the jacket also paid homage to Nashville, with guitars, fringe, cowboy boots, and an outline of the state of Tennessee. The inclusion of black fringe, commonly seen along Broadway in Nashville, added a touch of the city's urban cowboy vibe to the design.

Goodwin's attention to detail was evident in every aspect of the jacket. The jersey numbers for the year 2023, representing Reinbacher's draft year, were sewn onto the sleeves. A hidden number 10 inside the jacket served as a subtle nod to hockey legend Guy Lafleur. The artist meticulously hand-finished each stud, ensuring that every element of the jacket was carefully crafted and unique.

When Reinbacher first saw the jacket, he was amazed. He couldn't believe how well the design captured his style, even stating that he would wear it casually. Despite the Canadiens typically donning shirts and ties for game nights, Reinbacher planned to wear the jacket for his first game back home and his debut game in Montreal. Its perfect fit and his skater style made it a natural choice for him.

Forward Alex Newhook has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens

In a recent announcement, the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that they have inked a four-year contract extension with forward Alex Newhook. The agreement, with an average yearly value of $2.9 million, establishes Newhook's future with the team.

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27, trading away the 31st and 37th picks in the 2023 NHL draft as well as defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.

