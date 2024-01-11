WATCH: Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund left in tears after surprise locker room visit by family to celebrate momentous milestone 

Calgary Flames veteran Mikael Backlund had an emotional moment after the Flames' triumphant comeback against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

As the Flames secured a 6-3 victory with four unanswered goals in the third period, Backlund's achievements took center stage, marking his 949th game for the franchise and tying him with former captain Mark Giordano for second place in all-time games as a Flame.

The evening unfolded with an adorable surprise orchestrated by Mikael Backlund's family, making it a night he will cherish forever. Prior to puck drop, his four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Tillie, stole the spotlight as she confidently read out the starting lineup, assisted by Frida Engstrom, Backlund’s wife.

The touching moment continued as Backlund called his children onto the ice, sharing hugs and kisses with both Tillie and his son, Oliver.

Married to Frida Engstrom since August 11, 2018, the couple's family has grown with the addition of Tillie and Oliver. Tillie, brimming with enthusiasm, gave fist bumps to every Flames player as they took to the ice, setting the stage for an emotional night.

Mikael Backlund, fueled by the emotion of the evening, delivered an outstanding performance on the ice, leading the team with six shots on nine attempts, contributing one assist and showcasing his play-driving skills with seven scoring chances, three from high-danger areas, all in 19 minutes and 10 seconds of ice time.

More from Mikael Backlund and the Flames' 6-3 victory over the Senators

The Calgary Flames made a comeback, scoring four unanswered goals in the third period to secure a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman each scored twice, while Noah Hanifin contributed a goal and two assists. Rookie Connor Zary also found the net. Nazem Kadri notched two assists, reaching 600 points in the NHL.

Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves. Despite trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Calgary displayed resilience, tying the game in just 47 seconds. Hanifin's backhand goal and a fortunate bounce led to Coleman's go-ahead score.

Sharangovich's second goal and Coleman's empty-netter sealed the third-period barrage. Ottawa's Jacob Bernard-Docker, Dominik Kubalik and Brady Tkachuk scored, but the Senators faced their fourth consecutive loss on a five-game trip.

Hanifin's exceptional play, including a career-high plus-five rating, played a pivotal role in Calgary's victory. As Ottawa strives to navigate a challenging season, the return of Mathieu Joseph provided a positive spark.