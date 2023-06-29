WATCH: Carey Price's brain fog moment before selecting David Reinbacher at 2023 NHL Draft

During the announcement of the Montreal Canadiens' selection in the 2023 NHL draft, goaltender Carey Price provided a humorous moment. He playfully paused while announcing David Reinbacher's name.

However, a mischievous smile appeared on his face as he intentionally prolonged the announcement, leaving the surname hanging in the air. It seemed as though Carey Price was purposely stalling, teasing the audience and fellow attendees with anticipation.

As the tension built in the draft room, Carey Price confidently stated,

"Montreal selects David..."

Amid the brief pause, a member of the Montreal Canadiens front office stepped forward, adding to the lightheartedness of the situation. He joined Price and humorously stated,

"We planned it that way, 'David Reinbacher!'"

With a touch of comedy, the name was properly announced, drawing a chuckle from those in attendance. It was a playful moment that showcased the camaraderie and sense of humor within the organization.

The Montreal Canadiens' decision to draft David Reinbacher with the fifth pick speaks volumes about the organization's belief in his talent and potential. Reinbacher, a highly regarded prospect hailing from Austria, is considered one of the most promising players to emerge from Europe in recent years. The 18-year-old defenseman has captured the attention of scouts with his exceptional skills and impressive statistics.

Standing at an imposing 6'2" and weighing 187 pounds, Reinbacher possesses both size and skill. His ability to contribute offensively, particularly at such a young age, has set him apart from his peers. Scouts have taken note of his knack for generating points from the blue line. It makes him an intriguing prospect for NHL teams.

The selection of Reinbacher by the Montreal Canadiens adds to the team's defensive depth. It also presents an exciting opportunity for the young Austrian to make his mark in the league.

Carey Price opened up about his struggles with substance abuse

In a heartfelt public statement in 2021, Canadiens' goaltender Carey Price revealed his battle with substance abuse. He shed light on the reasons behind his absence from the team. Price's courageous decision to share his struggles and seek help highlights the importance of addressing mental health challenges in professional sports.

Carey Price took to Instagram to address the issues that had led him to a dark place in the preceding years. He candidly admitted to lacking the necessary coping mechanisms. He sought professional assistance by voluntarily entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on October 7, 2021. He recognized the toll it had taken on his overall well-being and the well-being of his family. He made the difficult choice to undergo treatment at a residential facility.

