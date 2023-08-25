WATCH: Carey Price delivers a special surprise to unexpecting young Habs fans

Carey Price recently made a surprising appearance at the Montreal Canadiens Hockey School in Brossard, which led to a remarkable reaction among the attending fans.

Price, dressed in an Under Armour swimsuit, patiently waited behind the door, and when he surprisingly appeared in front of the children, they were astounded and leaped to their feet in joy.

Watch the video below:

Carey Price's surprise visit was an unforgettable experience for the hockey school students who had the opportunity to interact with the Habs legend. The visit was distinguished by the autographing of numerous Canadiens jerseys.

In addition, the Habs goalie generously handed complimentary pairs of Under Armour sneakers to the Montreal Hockey School's young hockey enthusiasts.

The atmosphere in the hall was exhilarating, accompanied by applause and an array of broad smiles on everyone's face. Ultimately, the visit concluded harmoniously, culminating in a perfect group photograph.

Will Carey Price return for the upcoming season?

The Canadiens' general manager Ken Hughes recently revealed his plans for getting Price into the roster for the forthcoming season. According to Hughes, the Habs are considering placing the goalie on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

Carey Price last appeared on the ice in the 2021-22 season, appearing in only five games. He was forced to miss the entire 2022-23 season due to a knee injury. However, in October of last year, Parey stated that he had no plans to retire but had no idea when he would be able to play for the Canadiens again.

It's still unclear whether the 36-year-old would be fully fit to bake on nets next season. He is still under contract with the Habs for three more years, and Carey's wife Angela recently hinted at his future.

"Had to go hit up Twitter to see what this was about. From what I read someone mentioned they wouldn't be surprised if Carey took a role with the Habs in the future. So just speculation. Carey's still under contract for 3 more years."

Angela on Instagram

While it is uncertain, it seems that Price is striving hard to get back inside the ice rink.