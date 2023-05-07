Create

WATCH: Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen lands big blows onto Erik Haula

By Srihari Anand
Modified May 07, 2023 22:01 GMT
WATCH: Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen lands big blows onto Erik Haula

Carolina Hurricanes are currently down 7-3. Safe to say there players are not happy with the scoreline. Devils' Erik Haula pushes Seth Jarvis and in retaliation, Stefan Noesen shoves Haula. Both of them drop their gloves and sqaure up. Haula lands a punch before Noesen overpowers him and rains punches onto Haula's midsection. He continues with his onslaught even though Haula hit the ice before the referees intervene and stop the fight.

Erik Haula and Stefan Noesen chuck some knucks after a few sizable hits in the neutral zone#NJDevils | #LetsGoCanes https://t.co/v54isZQPn8

Earlier in the game a fiery altercation broke out between Jack Hughes and Sebastian Aho. As the tension escalated, both players engaged in a physical battle, leading to a wrestling match above the goal line.

Jack Hughes and Sebastian Aho get in a wrestling match with a few punches sprinkled in#NJDevils | #LetsGoCanes https://t.co/B53u5mxNr5

The clash between Aho and Hughes ignited when Aho made a move towards Hughes, delivering a quick cross check reminiscent of his earlier interaction with Tatar in the first period. This sparked a retaliation from Hughes, who wasn't backing down. The intensity reached its peak as both players grappled with each other, refusing to give an inch.

