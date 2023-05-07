WATCH: Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen lands big blows onto Erik Haula

Carolina Hurricanes are currently down 7-3. Safe to say there players are not happy with the scoreline. Devils' Erik Haula pushes Seth Jarvis and in retaliation, Stefan Noesen shoves Haula. Both of them drop their gloves and sqaure up. Haula lands a punch before Noesen overpowers him and rains punches onto Haula's midsection. He continues with his onslaught even though Haula hit the ice before the referees intervene and stop the fight.

Earlier in the game a fiery altercation broke out between Jack Hughes and Sebastian Aho. As the tension escalated, both players engaged in a physical battle, leading to a wrestling match above the goal line.

The clash between Aho and Hughes ignited when Aho made a move towards Hughes, delivering a quick cross check reminiscent of his earlier interaction with Tatar in the first period. This sparked a retaliation from Hughes, who wasn't backing down. The intensity reached its peak as both players grappled with each other, refusing to give an inch.

