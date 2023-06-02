WATCH: Chase Stillman knocks out Caedan Bankier as Peterborough Petes reach Memorial Cup semis

In a thrilling Memorial Cup clash between the Peterborough Petes and the Kamloops Blazers, forward Chase Stillman of the Petes delivered a resounding knockout blow to Caedan Bankier. The intense altercation occurred at 18:17 left in the second period, leaving spectators in awe.

The incident started when Chase Stillman, a promising prospect of the New Jersey Devils in the NHL, dealt a bone-crushing hit on Matthew Seminoff. Bankier decided to retaliate against Stillman, engaging him in a fist-fight. A powerful right hand from Stillman ended the encounter.

The impact of Stillman's punch was instantaneous, as Bankier found himself on the receiving end of a knockout blow. The force of the hit left fans gasping and the Blazers reeling.

The result of the fight not only had a significant impact on the momentum of the game but also on the final outcome. The Peterborough Petes, buoyed by Stillman's knockout blow, went on to secure their place in the Memorial Cup semifinals.

With their sights set on the ultimate prize, the Peterborough Petes march forward, knowing that they have a formidable force in Chase Stillman leading the way.

Chase Stillman's Heroics Lead Peterborough Petes to Incredible Comeback Victory

In a thrilling and hard-fought contest, the Peterborough Petes staged an incredible comeback to defeat the host Kamloops Blazers 5-4 in overtime, securing their spot in the Memorial Cup semifinals. The Petes showcased their resilience, rallying from a 4-1 deficit to break the hearts of the sold-out crowd at the Sandman Centre on Thursday night.

Connor Lockhart opened the scoring for the Petes at 7:52 of the first period, but Logan Stankoven quickly equalized for Kamloops at 11:19. The Blazers then took control with goals from Caedan Bankier on a power play and Harrison Brunicke, leading 3-1 at the end of the first period.

Early in the second period, Chase Stillman's big hit on Matthew Seminoff led to a fight between Stillman and Bankier, resulting in Bankier being dropped by a right hand from Stillman. The Petes capitalized on a power play, with Logan Bairos tipping in Seminoff's shot to make it 4-2. Brennan Othmann and Sam Mayer scored within minutes, tying the game at 4-4 before Brian Zanetti gave the Petes a 5-4 lead with just 1:10 remaining in the second period.

The third period was tense, but neither team could find the back of the net. In overtime, J.R. Avon secured the victory for the Petes at 10:54, burying Owen Beck's pass on an odd-man rush. The win marked the Petes' fourth consecutive victory in elimination games this playoffs.

