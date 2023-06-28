WATCH: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson's thoughts on NHL Draft Lottery being rigged

Chicago Blackhawks fans have been buzzing with excitement and anticipation as the NHL Draft Lottery approaches.

The event holds significant weight for teams looking to secure a top pick and potentially land a future superstar. In the midst of this excitement, a street interview took place, where Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson asked a Blackhawks fan some questions. The fan did not know that the person asking questions was the Blackhawks GM.

Davidson, the man behind the team's strategic decisions, approached a fan named 'Kyle' during the interview. Their conversation started innocently, with Davidson inquiring about the fan's name and origin. Little did the fan know that he was engaging in a discussion with the very person responsible for shaping the Blackhawks' future.

As the interview continued, Davidson asked the fan about his knowledge of hockey, ranging from his familiarity with the game to his ability to name players. The fan admitted to having a moderate understanding of hockey, rating himself a four on a scale of one to ten. Nevertheless, he managed to list several notable players, including Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and many more.

Curiosity led Davidson to pose a thought-provoking question: What change would the fan make to the NHL if given the opportunity? The fan, though, expressed contentment with the game as it stands. He saw no need for a specific change, illustrating his genuine appreciation for hockey in its current state.

Finally, the pivotal moment arrived when Davidson confronted the fan with an honest question: Did he believe the NHL rigged the draft in favor of the Chicago Blackhawks? The fan, seemingly caught off guard, confidently denied the notion. His response demonstrated a belief in the integrity of the league's draft process and a trust that the outcome is determined fairly.

Here's the video:

As the conversation drew to a close, Davidson thanked the fan for his time and participation.

Chicago Blackhawks NHL draft selections for 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks will commence the 2023 NHL Draft by selecting first overall on Wednesday (June 28). They earned this privilege the winning the draft lottery and leaping from the third overall position.

The Blackhawks' coveted choice is Connor Bedard. The team's general manager, Kyle Davidson, expressed his elation and acknowledged the transformative potential of such a high pick. He expects that it would accelerate the team's rebuilding process and bring about significant changes to the franchise, city and its history.

However, while the Blackhawks have secured the top pick, they won't have the first selection in subsequent rounds. Instead, their order will follow the reverse order of the standings, meaning they will pick third unless they make trades involving the pick or acquire additional selections.

The Chicago Blackhawks have 11 picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, including two in the first round and four in the second. One of their first-round picks was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Brandon Hagel. The additional second-round picks were obtained through trades involving the Lightning, New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators.

With an abundance of early picks in their possession, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Davidson has the opportunity to trade some of them for established NHL players. He emphasized the excitement of bolstering the team's talent pool and acknowledged the significance of draft assets in pursuing this objective.

