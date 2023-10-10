WATCH: Cody Glass goes down with brutal puck to the face during NHL season opener

In a shocking turn of events on the NHL's opening night, the Nashville Predators' Cody Glass found himself in a distressing situation during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Glass, known for his gritty playstyle and willingness to do whatever it takes for his team, was attempting to screen the Lightning's goalie when disaster struck.

Cody Glass leaves game early after being struck on head with Tyson Barrie Slapshot

Teammate Tyson Barrie unleashed a powerful shot that was intended for the back of the net, but the puck took an unexpected path. Riding high, the puck struck Glass squarely on the helmet. The impact was jarring, and it was clear that Glass was in pain.

Unable to continue, Glass had to be helped off the ice and into the locker room, leaving a concerned crowd in his wake. As of now, there's no word on his condition or when he might be able to return to the game.

Glass is beginning his third season in a Nashville Predators sweater, having been traded from the Vegas Golden Knights after the 2020-21 season. Glass' previous trip to the injury report happened in late 2020 that kept him out of action for all but eight games of the following season.

The hockey community is anxiously awaiting updates on Cody Glass's health, hoping for a swift recovery and return to the ice.