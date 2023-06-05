WATCH: Cole Caufield shares Habs teammates have nicknamed him, "The C*ck"

Cole Caufield is a shining light in an otherwise underperforming Montreal Canadiens team. In a draft lottery team, Caulfield has emerged as someone who will lead the "Grand Old Club" of the NHL to the "promised land" yet again.

Drafted in 2019, he has settled nicely alongside other stars like Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher. Recently, he signed a new contract with the Canadiens. To celebrate, the "Spittin' Chiclets" decided to post a very humorous moment of Caulfield with former player Paul Bissonnette and his co-hosts.

The hosts were playing golf when Caufield was asked about his nickname by Bissonnette.

"What do the boys call you on the team? Do you already have a nickname?"

"Yeah. Came about...Can't say it on camera? Yeah, whoever came up with it. "The C**k""

Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets Cole Caufield signs an 8 year $7.85M AAV extension with the Canadiens Cole Caufield signs an 8 year $7.85M AAV extension with the Canadiens 🍆 https://t.co/gUE2KjCA6q

He revealed that his teammates have given him a very interesting nickname. How did it emerge? The origins of it are unknown and not something that can be published on this site.

Others were stumped by the nickname. Fans can see Bissonnette and the others cracking up hearing the nickname. It's not a PG nickname, for sure.

At least we know that Cole Caufield is loved enough in the locker room. Otherwise, a nickname such as this wouldn't have come up.

Locking up Cole Caufield was a priority for the Habs

Cole Caufield

Young goal scorer Cole Caufield has signed a new contract with the Montreal Canadiens for eight years and $62.8 million. He will make an average annual salary of $7.85 million under the terms of his extension. He is under contract through the 2030-31 season.

With 26 goals this year, the 22-year-old matched for the club lead and led the Canadiens for the second straight year. He only achieved 46 games last season due to being out for shoulder surgery. He scored a team-high 23 goals and registered 20 assists in 67 games in 2021-22.

Caufield went to the University of Wisconsin. He led the country in goals and scoring after a successful period with the US national team development program.

Although Caufield was the top collegiate player and received the Hobey Baker award, some clubs were concerned about his 5-foot-7 stature. The hesitancy to sign him allowed Montreal to choose Caufield as the 15th overall choice in the 2019 NHL draft.

The Canadiens went 31-45-6 in 2022-23 to finish last in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. They posted the NHL's worst record (22-49-11) in 2021-22.

Keeping Cole Caufield was a priority. The Habs fulfilled that by locking him with a new long-term deal. Now, its time to build a team that the fans deserve.

Poll : 0 votes