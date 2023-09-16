WATCH: Colorado Avalanche prospect Jason Polin's double hit on Coyotes players goes viral

Colorado Avalanche prospect Jason Polin had a standout moment against the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 Rookie Faceoff. The Avalanche won the game 3-2, and a video of Polin's remarkable double hit went viral.

The video, shared by the Avalanche, showcases Polin's impressive skills and physicality. In the clip, Polin can be seen delivering a powerful check to a Coyotes player along the boards.

What makes Jason Polin's moment truly extraordinary is that after disengaging his stick, he immediately executes another big hit. Without missing a beat, he then skates towards the puck, displaying exceptional agility and game awareness.

This display of physicality and agility has drawn comparisons to some of the NHL's most iconic moments and players. Polin's double hit showcases not only his physical prowess but also his tenacity and commitment.

Colorado Avalanche prospect Jason Polin's early hockey stats

Jason Polin, a 23-year-old from Holt, Michigan, has shown tremendous growth in his hockey career. His senior year at Western Michigan University was a breakout season, where he served as team captain and led the entire NCAA in goals with an impressive tally of 30.

In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, he contributed 17 assists, accumulating a total of 47 points in just 39 games. This offensive surge caught the attention of scouts and fans.

On March 29, 2023, he signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche for the 2023–24 season.

However, prior to that, he was assigned to the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, on a professional tryout (PTO). This journey from the AHL to an NHL contract is proof of Polin's dedication and perseverance.

Polin's journey from the USHL to college hockey and now to the AHL and NHL shows the resilience and determination that characterizes many rising hockey stars. His viral double hit on Coyotes players is proof of his potential.