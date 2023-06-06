WATCH: Connor Bedard lands massive roast on Paul Bissonette in Game 2 pregame

In an unexpected turn of events, 17-year-old phenom Connor Bedard made a memorable appearance on TNT's pregame show before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Alongside esteemed hockey legends Wayne Gretzky and Henrik Lundqvist, the young star's presence created a buzz among fans and experts alike.

As the cameras panned to the panel of hockey icons, it was evident that Connor Bedard's inclusion was a testament to his incredible talent and future potential. Bedard is widely touted as the top prospect for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

The Chicago Blackhawks anticipated to select him as the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Bedard's appearance on such a prestigious platform only further solidified his position as a future star.

The panel, consisting of Gretzky, Lundqvist, and Bedard, exuded an aura of hockey greatness. The combination of the sport's all-time leading scorer, one of the most accomplished goaltenders of his generation, and the promising young prodigy made for an intriguing discussion. However, it was Bedard's witty comment that stole the show.

Connor Bedard absolutely roasts Paul Bissonette in Game 2 pregame

In what can only be described as a playful roast, Bedard turned to his fellow panelist, Paul Bissonette, and quipped,

"There's a couple of good players on this panel... and Biz."

The lighthearted banter not only showcased Bedard's confidence but also demonstrated his ability to hold his ground among established NHL personalities.

Almost instantly, the clip of Bedard's playful roast began to circulate across social media platforms, quickly going viral within the hockey community. Fans marveled at Bedard's composure and sense of humor, admiring how effortlessly he had managed to charm the hockey world with his quick wit.

The significance of Connor Bedard's appearance on the TNT pregame show extended beyond his humorous remark. It served as a symbolic passing of the torch from the legends of the past to the stars of the future. With Gretzky and Lundqvist mentoring the young talent, it became evident that Bedard's journey in the NHL would be closely watched. It will also be fervently supported by the hockey fraternity.

As the NHL Entry Draft approaches, the buzz surrounding Connor Bedard continues to grow. His appearance on the TNT pregame show provided a glimpse into the future of the league and offered fans an exciting preview of what lies ahead. Bedard's confidence, talent, and ability to make a lasting impression both on and off the ice make him a compelling figure. He will be a player that fans will want to watch as he embarks on his professional career.

