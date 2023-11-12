Watch: Connor Bedard makes fan's day after tossing him a puck following Blackhawks' score

In a heartwarming moment during today's Chicago Blackhawks game against the Florida Panthers, Connor Bedard, the first overall draft pick this year, made a young fan's day.

The fan was positioned behind the glass with a cardboard sign reading:

"Bedard, I want to be just like you."

It caught the attention of the 18-year-old phenom.

Approaching the glass, Bedard flipped a puck to the young supporter, showcasing his understanding of how small gestures can mean the world to fans.

Despite his limited NHL experience, Bedard's interaction with the young supporter exemplifies his appreciation for the fanbase and his desire to spread positivity.

Bedard also demonstrated his on-ice prowess for the Blackhawks, stealing the spotlight in the final minutes of the first period. At 19:04, he netted a goal with a remarkable wrist shot, leveling the score at 2-2. Bedard's individual effort, which included a crucial takeaway and a hit on Ryan Lomberg, underscored his significant impact on the game.

Connor Bedard continued his impressive run on the ice, scoring another goal at 8:18 into the second period with a precise snapshot, further strengthening his influence in the game.

The Panthers were leading 4-3, with the game clock reading 4:40.

Connor Bedard's WHL career playing for the Regina Pats

Connor Bedard, a rising star in hockey, gained exceptional status from Hockey Canada in March 2020, allowing him to enter the major junior-level Canadian Hockey League a year early. He made an impact with the Regina Pats, scoring 12 goals and 16 assists in just 15 games during his rookie season, winning the WHL's Rookie of the Year award.

Bedard continued to shine in the 2021-22 season, becoming the youngest player to score 50 or more goals, finishing with 51 goals and 49 assists for 100 points, the first 16-year-old to achieve a 100-point season in the WHL in the 21st century.

Bedard's 2022-23 season showcased his scoring prowess, leading the WHL in points despite missing games due to the World Junior Championships. He drew significant attention, boosting attendance at away games and setting records for WHL attendance.

Connor Bedard finished the regular season with 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games, winning multiple awards, including the Bob Clarke Trophy and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL player of the year. Despite an impressive playoff performance with the Regina Pats, the team was eliminated, potentially marking the end of Bedard's junior career.