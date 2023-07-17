WATCH: Connor Bedard pens ELC with Chicago Blackhawks on 18th birthday

What a gratifying day it has been for Connor Bedard. The No.1 pick of the 2023 draft turned 18, and he also signed his first contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

On his birthday, the NHL community has been sending him their best wishes. Bedard was overwhelmed by the birthday greetings he received from family and hockey fans all around the world.

Connor Bedard was joined by his family at the signing, and posed for some pictures with them.

Now the contract is signed, the next thing that hockey fans are anticipating the most is the official debut of Bedard in the NHL. Well, fans won't have to wait to long for that moment, as we are less than three months away before the new season begins.

Connor Bedard will make his NHL debut when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, October 10.

It will be an intriguing opener, as Bedard will be up against his idol Sidney Crosby.

Connor Bedard's first contract with the Blackhawks explored

Chicago Blackhawks Welcome Event for the 2023 NHL Draft Class

Bedard inked a three-year entry-level contract worth $13,350,000 with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 17, 2023. The Blackhawks' No.1 pick will earn a base salary of $950,000 for the 2023-24 season.

His salary is comprised of $95,000 as a signing bonus with a $855,000 base salary, bringing his cap hit to $950,000.

Bedard is considered to be a generational talent and has been compared to the likes of Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The 18-year-old comes up with a complete package of skills, speed, and his goalscoring prowess.

The Blackhawks, on the other hand, have struggled in recent years. With the departure of some of their key players, the Hawks were in need of a talented player, and Connor Bedard ticks all the boxes to fill that void.

Bedard appears to be the kind of player who could turn the franchise into a cup contender within just a handful of years. The hype for Bedard is at an all-time high and only time will tell if the 18-year-old can live up to expectations.

