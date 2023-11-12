Watch: Connor Bedard strips-and-scores to tie up Blackhawks vs Panthers

In a thrilling matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers, young sensation Connor Bedard showcased his scoring prowess with a remarkable play that evened the score.

The Panthers took an early lead at 39 seconds into the first period, with Oliver Ekman-Larsson netting a goal with assists from Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues, putting them ahead 1-0. However, the Blackhawks responded, with Jason Dickinson scoring at 7:04, assisted by Lukas Reichel and Connor Murphy, leveling the score at 1-1.

Expand Tweet

The Panthers regained the lead at 11:54, as Sam Reinhart tipped in a goal, assisted by Matthew Tkachuk and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, making it 2-1 in favor of Florida.

As the clock ticked down to the final minutes of the period, 17-year-old phenom Connor Bedard stole the spotlight. At 19:04, Bedard showcased his scoring prowess, netting a goal with an impressive wrist shot, tying the game at 2-2. Bedard's solo effort, including a crucial takeaway and a hit on Ryan Lomberg, demonstrated his impact on the ice.

The electrifying sequence of events in the first period set the stage for an exciting battle between the Blackhawks and the Panthers, with Bedard's performance capturing the attention of fans and highlighting his potential as a rising star in the NHL.

A look at Connor Bedard's NHL career

Connor Bedard's meteoric rise in the hockey world began when he was granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada in March 2020, allowing him to enter the Western Hockey League a year early. His junior career with the Regina Pats was spectacular, earning him accolades such as the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Rookie of the Year.

The 2022–23 season saw Bedard's impact grow, leading the WHL in scoring and drawing large crowds, even on the road. His outstanding performance throughout the season resulted in 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games, earning him the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL's leading scorer and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year.

Bedard's success with the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs showcased his playoff prowess, although the team was eventually eliminated in Game 7.

The highly anticipated 2023 NHL Entry Draft saw Bedard selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. Making his NHL debut on Oct. 10, Bedard quickly made an impact, recording his first point with an assist. The following night, he scored his first NHL goal, becoming the youngest player in Blackhawks franchise history to achieve a multi-goal game.