WATCH: Connor Bedard has a touching memorabilia to remember his grandfather

In a heartfelt moment at the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard, the highly-touted prospect selected as the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, paid tribute to his late grandfather Garth, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2021. Bedard's gesture involved carrying a poker chip adorned with a photo of his beloved grandfather during the draft proceedings.

According to a video posted by B/R Open Ice on Twitter, when asked about the emotional embrace with his parents in the crowd, Bedard shared the intimate moment and said:

"Just I love you and thank you for everything. You're all my family. I want to show a little something I got because my grandfather couldn't be here today, so I got a little in memory of him. I wanted to give that a little shout out."

Bedard went on to acknowledge the importance of his family's support in his journey:

"Obviously that's tough. You couldn't be here, and that's someone that helped me along the way that couldn't, you know, be on camera or anything. But my parents, my sister, all my family, it's been. It's not a one man job. They've done so much work."

The mention of his late grandfather and the significance of the poker chip became a focal point of Bedard's tribute. Bedard highlighted the role Garth played behind the scenes.

Through his heartfelt words, Bedard conveyed the deep appreciation he holds for his family and the people who have played a vital role in his journey.

The Chicago Blackhawks have chosen Connor Bedard as their top pick

The Chicago Blackhawks made a significant announcement in Nashville, Tennessee during the 2023 NHL Draft by selecting Connor Bedard as their first overall pick. Bedard's exceptional skills and reputation as the top prospect for several years have been proven through his impressive performances in the WHL and with Team Canada in the world juniors.

Connor Bedard showcased his talent during his time with the Regina Pats last season, playing in 57 regular season games and achieving remarkable statistics of 71 goals and 72 assists, resulting in a total of 143 points. Throughout his WHL career, he played 134 regular season games, contributing 134 goals and 137 assists, totaling 271 points.

