Watch: Connor Bedard wins one-timer practice game following Blackhawks practice on Sunday

In a recent video shared by Mark Masters, a well-known TSN reporter, hockey fans were treated to a glimpse of Connor Bedard's incredible skills during a Chicago Blackhawks practice. The video, which was posted on Masters' Twitter account, has since garnered significant attention from fans and sports enthusiasts.

The caption accompanying the post was clear and concise:

"No surprise that Connor Bedard wins the one-timer game at the end of Blackhawks practice. Kid doesn't miss."

The video offers a sneak peek into a practice session held by the Chicago Blackhawks, one of the National Hockey League's (NHL) most iconic franchises.

The practice takes place on a Sunday, likely as part of the team's regular training routine. It's during the concluding moments of this practice that Connor Bedard's skills shine, stealing the spotlight and making a lasting impression on those present.

Connor Bedard's and Blackhawks' recent performance

Connor Bedard, the emerging sensation for the Chicago Blackhawks, netted his inaugural NHL goal during the opening period, but the Boston Bruins mounted a comeback to secure a 3-1 victory in their season opener on Wednesday night.

David Pastrnak of Boston shone, bagging two goals following Trent Frederic's initial goal for the Bruins.

Linus Ullmark, Boston's goalkeeper, put on an impressive display, turning away 20 of the 21 shots directed at him, contributing to Boston's remarkable victory and marking their 16th win in the last 17 regular-season games.

Arvid Soderblom, the netminder for Chicago, made 30 saves during the match. Bedard showcased his skills by leading the game with six shots on goal in 21 minutes and 44 seconds of ice time.

Despite his efforts, Boston outperformed Chicago with a dominant 33-21 advantage in the shots-on-goal category.

In addition, Bedard's achievement of scoring a goal made him only the fourth player ever to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick, and he's the first since Nathan MacKinnon in the 2013-14 season to tally points in each of his first two career games as an 18-year-old.

Notably, Bedard had previously notched an assist in his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins during a road game on Tuesday.