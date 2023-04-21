Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been doing wonders in the nets for the Jets in Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. He made some incredible saves on the ice.

Hellebuyck made a 95 mph puck save in the first period but ended up with a cut on his brow. Fortunately, he received no serious damage or injury, as he immediately went to the bench, got a bandage and returned to his job.

Watch Hellebuyck's incredible 95 mph save below:

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Connor Hellebuyck = TOUGH Connor Hellebuyck = TOUGH https://t.co/1CFiaj30yC

Hellebuyck made another incredible save late in the first period. He saved the puck from Knights' Chandler Stephenson right on the goal line to keep the scoresheet blank.

Everyone in the arena assumed it was a goal. However, on closer inspection, it was determined that Connor Hellebuyck saved the puck right on the goal line, preventing it from entering the back of the net.

Watch the video below:

nopClips @nopClips #VegasBorn #GoJetsGo R1, Gm2: Connor Hellebuyck robs Chandler Stephenson with a huge glove save while short-handed, keeping the game scoreless in the 1st period #VGKvsWPG R1, Gm2: Connor Hellebuyck robs Chandler Stephenson with a huge glove save while short-handed, keeping the game scoreless in the 1st period #VGKvsWPG #VegasBorn #GoJetsGo https://t.co/CVTe2GIRXv

Connor Hellebuyck and Winnipeg Jets locked in intense battle with Vegas Golden Knights

The Winnipeg Jets are tied at 2-2 with the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 after the second period.

The Jets have made 27 SOGs, while the Vegas Golden Knights have attempted 28. Adam Lowry opened the scoring for the Jets, putting the puck into the net from the powerplay at the 9:18 mark of the first period. His goal put the Jets 1-0 up before heading into the second period.

Coming into the second period, William Karlsson tied the game at 1-1, scoring from a wrist shot at the 5:54 minute mark. Five minutes later, Jack Eichel put the Knights 2-1 ahead, converting the puck from the point to a tip-in goal.

Kevin Stenlund tied the game at 2-2 for the Winnipeg Jets, scoring a tip-in goal at the 16:01 mark. Connor Hellebuyck has made 25 saves with a .926 save percentage so far. Fans can expect more action to follow in the third period.

