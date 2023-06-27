WATCH: Connor McDavid gets roasted on live TV for choice of engagement ring

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers had an outstanding 2022-23 season, receiving four awards at the NHL award ceremony on Monday in Nashville. Lauren Kyle, McDavid's fiancee, attended the award ceremony, too.

The Edmonton Oilers captain recently proposed to his long-term girlfriend. However, Dierks Bentley's little son Knox seemed to disagree with McDavid's choice of ring, as he jokingly mocked the Oilers captain and trolled him in the hall by calling it "too small".

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Knox straight TROLLING Connor McDavid on his choice of engagement ring 🤣 Knox straight TROLLING Connor McDavid on his choice of engagement ring 🤣💍 https://t.co/6B8uI14OZC

Connor and Lauren Kyle have been together for eight years since crossing paths for the first time during a birthday party in 2016. The day finally arrived when the Oilers captain proposed to Kyle on June 22 this year while on a vacation to Chicago.

Kyle described the day as the best of her life and McDavid as the most important person. The couple's journey has been filled with growth, happiness and an abundance of love, which has only strengthened their bond. The couple is excited to spend the rest of their lives together.

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle have been together for nearly a decade. Lauren Kyle was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, and studied at Ryerson's School of Interior Design.

She runs her own firm, Kyle and Co. Design Studio, and works on publishing her cookbook called The Atelier Table. Kyle also has a passion for sports. She played volleyball in college and has been a pillar of support for McDavid, cheering him in all his home games in Edmonton.

McDavid and Kyle were featured in an episode of Architectural Digest where the couple showed off their luxurious home in Edmonton. The couple also has a dog, Leonard, who, according to Lauren, is the king of the house.

Both of them share a love for dogs and even have a neon sign that reads, "If you don't like dogs, get out".

Lauren Kyle is a constant presence by Connor's side on the red carpet during special events, showing their strong bond. In 2018, the couple embarked on a European adventure, visiting various countries including the Netherlands, the UK, and France.

