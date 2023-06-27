WATCH: Connor McDavid gives emotional speech after winning Hart Trophy, calls out Paul Bissonnette

The Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid took home the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's most valuable player during Monday's NHL's annual award ceremony at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. It was his third Hart Trophy, having previously won it in 2017 and 2021.

McDavid was accompanied by the family of his great friend Ben Stetler, who passed away last year. He delivered an emotional speech on receiving the award and even thanked Paul Bissonnette for "the hot tub" in his speech.

Watch the video below:

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce McDavid takes home the Hart Trophy... and thanks the hot tub McDavid takes home the Hart Trophy... and thanks the hot tub 😂 https://t.co/Gj6DX8KAEM

McDavid played a key role in helping the Edmonton Oilers reach the playoffs. The 26-year-old star forward ended his third-straight season as the leading goalscorer in the league.

He led the scoring sheet in goals (64), assists (89) and total points (153). Interestingly, the 26-year-old has led the league in goalscoring in five of the last seven seasons.

McDavid became just the first player since Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins to accomplish the 150-point mark. He ranks 15th in the all-time season points haul.

However, the Hart Trophy was not the only award the Oilers star added to his collection. He also took home the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player in the League for the fourth time, having previously won it in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Connor McDavid also won the "Rocket" Richard trophy for scoring the most goals and the Art Ross Trophy for points. McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy for the third time in a row and has won it five times.

The year 2023 was clean for the Edmonton Oilers in taking home the awards. However, the only silverware that's left to be added to Connor McDavid's collection is the coveted Stanley Cup.

Connor McDavid is starting to learn the process of losing

Despite having an outstanding year on an individual level, the Edmonton Oilers yet again failed in the playoffs. They were eliminated by eventual champions Vegas Golden Knights in six games of the second round.

Connor McDavid had 20 points (eight goals and 12 assists) in the playoffs, but it wasn't enough to barricade Vegas' dominance. The Edmonton Oilers captain has started to understand the process of losing before a team attains success.

"I always kind of wondered, 'Why do you have to lose before you win?' And understanding the path we've kind of been on, you really start to understand why it goes that way," McDavid said.

"There are definitely little things throughout the course of the game that those winning teams just seem to know how to deal with. They manage it, and they just know what they're doing. I said this earlier in the year that winning is a skill. Obviously, the teams that figure that out quickest and do it the longest end up winning."

