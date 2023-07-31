WATCH: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl roast Zach Hyman's golf game

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were present at The fourth annual Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic golf tournament.

It took place at the Eagles Nest Golf Club in Toronto's North York region, hosted by the Hyman Foundation. The charity event, attended by several Edmonton Oilers players and other hockey stars, aimed to raise funds for the SickKids Foundation and the UJA Federation.

When asked about the worst golfer on the Oilers, McDavid didn't hesitate to playfully roast his teammate Zach Hyman:

"Gotta be Zach (Hyman). I mean, I don't even know what we joke with him. Like why do you even put on a golf tournament? He doesn't play golf, so she put put on like a pickleball tournament or something like that."

McDavid's humorous remark highlighted Hyman's infrequent golfing activities, with the winger only playing twice a year,

"But he plays twice a year, he plays here and at the Oilers Foundation tournament, so it's always, it's always a special time."

The banter continued as McDavid mentioned TSN's portrayal of Hyman's golf shots:

"I think TSN did him pretty bad last year showing a golf shot or two of him, so he was a little bit stressed about that. So hopefully you can get a good one on camera for him this year."

Leon Draisaitl, another prominent member of the Edmonton Oilers, also attended the golf tournament for the first time. When asked about the event, Draisaitl also shared his humorous remark:

"Yeah, it's my first time, but it looks legit, it looks like looks like he knows what he's doing. Certainly, he doesn't know what he's doing on the golf course, so he better put a good one together here."

When questioned about his own golf skills, Draisaitl humorously admitted:

"It's not great. It's inconsistent. It's everything you don't want it to be, but we'll have a good time."

The lighthearted responses from Connor McDavid and Draisaitl added to the fun atmosphere of the charity golf event.

Despite the playful taunts, the Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic successfully fulfilled its charitable purpose. The support from the hockey community and the contributions from attendees will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the causes close to Hyman's heart, benefiting the SickKids Foundation and the UJA Federation.