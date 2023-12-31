WATCH: Connor McDavid nails Oilers-themed Puckdoku alongside Darnell Nurse

In a show of camaraderie and wit, Edmonton Oilers star players Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse joined forces to take on an Oilers-themed puzzle called Puckdoku with Cabbie Richards hosting the game.

Puckdoku is a clever twist on Sudoku and Wordle, designed for hockey enthusiasts. It features a grid filled with NHL team logos, statistical milestones and awards.

McDavid and Nurse were presented with a nine-square puzzle that needed to be completed by filling in three vertical and horizontal columns. The vertical column showcased the Calgary Flames, the Stanley Cup and the Buffalo Sabres.

Meanwhile, the horizontal lineup included the Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils. The objective was to identify players corresponding to each space in these columns.

The Stanley Cup column was exclusively reserved for players from the listed teams who had achieved this trophy. Cabbie also gives a hint that the top row and bottom row are the former or current teammates of both McDavid and Nurse.

Here is the video of the game:

With his encyclopedic knowledge, McDavid swiftly filled in the center squares by naming iconic hockey figures such as Patrice Bergeron, Wayne Gretzky and Scott Stevens.

Though, the top row posed more of a challenge initially, McDavid and Nurse successfully identified former teammates Milan Lucic, Mike Smith and Mike Cammalleri.

For the bottom row, Connor McDavid identified the two players easily. Then, Cabbie gives the hint for the last player as French, McDavid then has a moment of realization, correctly guessing Benoit Pouliot completing the row alongside Taylor Hall and Evander Kane.

This enjoyable session displayed McDavid and Nurse's personalities and their teamwork skills even in a game of Puckdoku.

Connor McDavid receives a surprise Christmas gift from his mother

Connor's mother Kelly McDavid gave a personalized gift that deeply touched the athlete. The special gift was a pair of slippers featuring a picture of their family dog, Lenard.

Connor McDavid receives Christmas gift from his mother

Lauren Kyle, Connor's girlfriend, shared this heartwarming gesture on her Instagram account and expressed her gratitude to Kelly for such a present.

The story beautifully captured glimpses of the McDavid family’s Christmas celebration showcasing the warmth and joy that filled their moments.