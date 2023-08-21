WATCH: Connor McDavid's beer league team gets smoked in championship game

In an unexpected twist, hockey enthusiasts witnessed NHL sensation Connor McDavid take a break from the grand stage and step onto a more local rink. This time he wore a No. 4 jersey instead of his iconic No. 97.

The stage was a beer league championship game in his hometown of Newmarket, Ontario, and the result was both surprising and entertaining.

As part of Team Blue, McDavid found himself on the opposite end of a 9-4 scoreline against Team Red. This demonstrates that even a superstar's presence doesn't guarantee victory in the casual realm of beer league hockey.

While it was clear McDavid wasn't exerting his full prowess, his opponents, likely starstruck, reveled in the unique experience of playing against an NHL legend.

The matchup also saw Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield, a player familiar with McDavid's Edmonton Oilers in recent playoffs, contributing to Team Red.

Despite an extraordinary season in which he clinched his third Hart Trophy with 64 goals and 153 points, McDavid remains driven by the desire to clinch the elusive Stanley Cup.

Reflecting on the Oilers' second-round exit against the Vegas Golden Knights, he acknowledged the absence of moral victories in the world of professional sports.

The beer league championship may not be a defining moment in McDavid's illustrious career, but it showcases his affinity for the game at all levels.

Can Connor McDavid achieve a 200-point NHL season?

Last year's astounding 153-point performance, the highest since Mario Lemieux's 1995-1996 feat, has sparked discussion about Connor McDavid's scoring potential.

NHL.com's fantasy projection even places McDavid at 160 points for the upcoming season.

Yet, the shadow of Wayne Gretzky's four 200-point seasons looms. Achieving this requires an unprecedented 2.44 points per game, compared to Gretzky's lowest 2.77 points per game in 1983-1984.

While Connor McDavid's age-26 season was remarkable, Gretzky hit his peak at 24. McDavid's improvement by 30 points from age 25 to 26 suggests potential, but another increase might be a stretch.

Considering an ever-so-slightly extended season and Connor McDavid's upward trajectory, the 200-point dream isn't outlandish. Yet, for McDavid, the ultimate prize isn't individual accolades, but the Stanley Cup.