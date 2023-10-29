Watch: Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers enter Heritage Classic in unconventional fashion

The Edmonton Oilers decided to break away from the norm when they made their entrance at the Heritage Classic on Sunday. In a move that surprised and delighted fans, Connor McDavid and his teammates arrived at Commonwealth Stadium in unconventional, yet fitting, fashion.

The entire Edmonton Oilers team made a grand entrance sporting oil rig worker uniforms. The players were decked out in blue oil rig jumpsuits, complete with worker's hats and sunglasses. This unexpected and light-hearted gesture added a unique touch to the Heritage Classic.

The timing couldn't have been better for this playful twist on tradition. As the puck drop neared, the Oilers embodied the hardworking, blue-collar spirit of the city of Edmonton with enthusiasm. The uniforms paid homage to the oil industry, which has played a pivotal role in the region's economy and history.

In a brief interview with reporters, Zach Hyman, one of the Edmonton Oilers' key players, shared his thoughts on the attire and its significance. He emphasized the team's representation of oil rig workers and their commitment to hard work, aligning perfectly with the blue-collar ethos of the city.

The entire team embraced the idea as a fun and cool way to connect with the fans and the people of Edmonton.

Hyman said:

"Yeah, obviously we're oil rig workers here representing the Oilers. So, yeah, hard work, blue collar. Let's go to work representing the city. So we thought it was fun. Cool idea."

Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm on the special uniform

Mattias Ekholm, another prominent player, also joined in on the fun and highlighted the unique experience of representing the city and its proud heritage. While it's all in good spirits, the unconventional arrival outfits showcased the Edmonton Oilers' deep connection to the community and its traditions.

Ekholm said:

"...It's just a cool thing. I think I've been part of a couple of these now and I think the outfit coming to the game is a fun part where you can represent your city and the fans and just the people of your city. So I think it's a really cool thing and I think they did a great job getting these done.”

The Heritage Classic is a special event that allows players to not only showcase their skills on the ice but also connect with their fans and local culture.