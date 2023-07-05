To commemorate Connor McDavid winning the Hart Memorial Trophy, Dylan Sadiq created a stunning Rubik's Cube depiction of the Edmonton Oilers star.

In anticipation of McDavid's third Hart Trophy triumph, the Oilers contacted Sadiq in May to find a unique way to mark the milestone. Sadiq, popularly known as 'The College Cuber', eagerly accepted the challenge.

The piece of art, which measures 5 by 4 feet, took Sadiq about three-and-a-half hours to precisely plan and build. He expertly solved each of the 560 Rubik's Cubes to secure a suitable color scheme for the portrait.

NHL stars, including Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings, Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils, and most recently, Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, have been featured in NHL pictures created by Sadiq. He posted these pieces on his Instagram account.

When Sadiq's classes at Rutgers University had to move online due to the COVID-19 outbreak two years ago, he started dabbling in Rubik's Cube artwork. He wanted a way to continue his hands-on education while being confined to his house. He was a junior studying biomedical engineering at the time.

When Sadiq thought back to when he first discovered how to solve a Rubik's Cube at the age of 10, he realized it offered the ideal platform for his creative endeavors.

He could apply engineering ideas through this creative outlet, keeping his connection to the field despite the pandemic's restrictions.

Sadiq's portraits of sportsmen created using Rubik's Cubes have developed into an enthralling synthesis of his engineering training and artistic expression. This has been allowing him to honor outstanding athletes.

Connor McDavid earns 150 points on the ice

Connor McDavid, a star player for the Edmonton Oilers, made history against the San Jose Sharks by becoming the first player in 27 years to score 150 points in a single season. McDavid's outstanding effort in the first period saw him contribute a goal and an assist, helping his team to a commanding 6-1 victory.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was expertly set up by Connor McDavid, who gave him a pinpoint pass for his 87th assist of the year. McDavid scored his 63rd goal of the season late in the first period, with only 1 minute and 44 seconds left to play.

The last player to accomplish a performance of this caliber was Mario Lemieux, who scored an astounding 161 points in the 1995–96 season. McDavid is now in elite company with his extraordinary accomplishment.

