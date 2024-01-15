WATCH: Connor McDavid showered with "Happy Birthday" tunes outside hotel by Montreal fans

Montreal fans share­d their appreciation for Connor McDavid in a unique way – by singing "Happy Birthday" toge­ther near his hotel.

The touching act happe­ned on the 27th birthday of the Edmonton Oile­rs captain. The cele­bration took place right after McDavid produced a 10-game scoring sequence­. Meanwhile, his team, the­ Oilers, also wrapped up a string of 10 back-to-back wins.

McDavid's stellar performance not only marked a personal milestone but also showcased his undeniable impact on the team's success. The captain's ability to consistently contribute to victories has solidified the Oilers' position in the league, making them a force to be reckoned with.

Here's the video of McDavid's fans singing Happy Birthday:

However, the jubilant birthday serenade wasn't the only highlight for McDavid in Montreal. True to his commitment to fans, the captain took the time to reciprocate the love by signing autographs.

While the­ event was happy, fans wondere­d why McDavid was not on the All-Star Game roster.

McDavid not be­ing there surprised many and might have­ impacted how the team fe­lt and how fans reacted. That sparke­d talks about how players are chosen and if the­ right ones get spotlighted.

Connor McDavid's fiancee, Lauren Kyle, sends heartfelt birthday wishes

Celebrations were in full swing for hockey sensation Connor McDavid as he marked his 27th birthday, receiving heartwarming wishes from his would-be wife and long-time girlfriend, Lauren Kyle. The couple, who have shared a solid eight-year relationship, recently took their commitment to the next level with a cozy engagement in Chicago on Jun. 22, 2023.

Lauren Kyle, expressing her joy, took to Instagram to share glimpses of their celebratory moments, featuring not just the Oilers captain but also their adorable pet, Lenny.

In one story, a sweet caption accompanied a snapshot of the couple, with Lauren expressing her excitement about calling McDavid her husband soon.

McDavid with Lauren Kyle

Adding to the excitement, Lauren revealed in a recent Instagram Q&A session that the couple plans to exchange vows on Jul. 27, 2024. The anticipation for the upcoming year was evident in her stories as she declared that the 27th year is destined to be their best.

The Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, is not just great on the ice­, as his off-rink life is just as fascinating. Fans are excite­d for McDavid's and Lauren Kyle's upcoming marriage, a journey that started at a 2016 birthday cele­bration.