WATCH: Darnell Nurse lands huge punches on Nicolas Hague as Edmonton Oilers thrash Vegas Golden Knights

Darnell Nurse and Nicolas Hague got into a massive brawl with less than ten seconds remaining in Game 4 of the Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Several players engaged in a fight behind the goal, but it was Darnell Nurse and Nicolas Hague's punches that got Rogers Place pumped up. Edmonton Oilers' Nurse came in charging toward Nicolas Hague and landed punches with a series of uppercuts and some good heavy jabs.

Defenseman Nurse came out on top in the fight and left the ice pumped up with a broad smile on his face.

Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights was fully packed with physically intense plays and a series of cross-checkings throughout the game. Both teams had a total of 110 penalties in minutes combined.

The Edmonton Oilers came out victorious in the game as they overcame the Vegas Golden Knights with a resounding 4-1 win to tie the series at 2-2.

Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1

The Edmonton Oilers made a great comeback in Game 4 after going down 5-1 in Game 3 of their seven-game series. It was Nick Bjugstad's wrap-around goal at the 6:46 mark of the first period that gave the Edmonton Oilers a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Evan Bouchard scored from Connor McDavid's assist on a powerplay to put the Oilers up by two goals. Mattias Ekholm then converted the puck from Leon Draisaitl for a slap shot to score the third goal and gave the Edmonton Oilers a 3-0 lead before moving into the second period.

Coming into the second period, Ryan-Nugent-Hopkins wrist-shot goal at 14:45 further strengthen the Oilers' lead to 4-0. This was the only goal scored before the game moved into the final period.

The Vegas Golden Knights fought for a comeback in the third period with Nicolas Roy scoring at the 5:58 mark but failed to level with the Oilers' lead, resulting in a three goals loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and captain Connor McDavid had two points apiece in the contest. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves in the contest. While Vegas Golden Knights' Adin Hill made 29 saves in his first-ever playoff appearance.

Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will go toe-to-toe against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

