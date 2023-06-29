WATCH: David Poile receives standing ovation after announcing last-ever pick for Nashville Predators

David Poile, the esteemed president of hockey operations and general manager for the Nashville Predators, received a heartfelt standing ovation as he announced his last-ever pick for the team.

The Nashville Predators, known for their active presence on social media, took to Twitter to express their gratitude towards Poile, sharing a video that captured the emotional moment.

The caption accompanying the video read:

"Thank you for everything David"

The video begins with David Poile, his voice filled with emotion, addressing the audience:

"So for my last pick of all time, this is the player. Aiden Fink from Brooks. Thanks, everybody."

As the camera pans to the crowd, the commentator notes the overwhelming support:

"Standing ovation here inside Bridgestone for David Poile and his final pick."

The commentator further acknowledged Poile's achievements, mentioning that he holds the title of the winningest general manager in NHL history. The standing ovation was a genuine display of appreciation from the fans and the entire Nashville Predators community.

David Poile's legacy as Nashville Predators' general manager

David Poile, a legendary figure in the NHL, has had a remarkable career as a general manager, particularly with the Nashville Predators. Starting as a successful hockey player at Northeastern University, Poile holds the record for the most career hat tricks in the university's history. He began his NHL career in 1972 with the Atlanta Flames. He later joined the Washington Capitals as their vice president and general manager, where he achieved significant success over a span of 15 years.

In 1997, Poile took on the challenge of building the Nashville Predators from scratch as their general manager. Through his meticulous approach to team-building, the Predators became a strong and competitive force in the league. Poile's impact extended beyond the NHL, serving as the general manager for the U.S. National Team in international competitions.

Poile's accolades include winning the Lester Patrick Trophy in 2001, alongside his father, and being named the NHL's General Manager of the Year in 2017. He also holds the record for the most wins by a general manager in NHL history, surpassing Glen Sather in 2018.

After a career spanning over four decades, Poile announced his retirement on February 26, 2023, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

