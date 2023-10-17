Watch: Detroit Red Wings' Klim Kostin exchanges punches with Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson

In just his third game with the Detroit Red Wings, Klim Kostin is making a name for himself in a big way. In a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Kostin showcased his physical prowess and willingness to stand up for himself and his teammates.

With the Red Wings holding a commanding 4-0 lead, Kostin delivered a bone-crushing hit on Cole Sillinger as he attempted to break out of the Blue Jackets defensive zone. The hit not only sent shockwaves through the arena but also triggered a heated response from Erik Gudbranson of the Blue Jackets.

Kostin wasted no time in dropping the gloves with Gudbranson, and the two engaged in a spirited tilt. Despite being a relative newcomer to the Red Wings, Kostin displayed impressive fighting skills and even managed to knock off Gudbranson's helmet during the altercation. He landed a few solid punches before the referees stepped in to break up the scrap.

A summer trade already paying dividends? Klim Kostin is a key cog in the Detroit Red Wings' early win this season

Kostin's on-ice tenacity added fuel to the Detroit Red Wings' already dominant performance. They managed to maintain their momentum throughout the game, preserving their 4-0 lead and securing their second win on the road. Klim Kostin's impact on the game left a lasting impression, and his early contributions are quickly earning him a place in the hearts of Red Wings fans.